Insider Selling: OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) CFO Sells 7,255 Shares of Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $26,625.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,794.37. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OmniAb Trading Up 0.3 %

OmniAb stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniAb

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OABI. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in OmniAb by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of OmniAb by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OmniAb by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

