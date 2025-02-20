Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $36,931.83 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $36,931.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,296,010 shares in the company, valued at $43,432,661.10. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hagerty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HGTY opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Hagerty by 9.7% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

