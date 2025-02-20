Insider Buying: Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Sime Armoyan purchased 25,800 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$64,500.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$500.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Sime Armoyan bought 700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,750.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Sime Armoyan purchased 6,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Sime Armoyan acquired 4,600 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,020.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Sime Armoyan purchased 400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$1,020.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,206.06.

WRG opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49.

WRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Western Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ATB Capital set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Western Energy Services and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

