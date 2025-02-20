Insider Selling: CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) EVP Sells 3,278 Shares of Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) EVP Melanie Antoon sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $17,012.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 256,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,055.02. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CS Disco Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of LAW stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $306.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.06. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CS Disco by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

