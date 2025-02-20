Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,769,000 after buying an additional 2,477,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,326,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,643,000 after buying an additional 2,022,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,592,000 after buying an additional 1,434,568 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,840,000 after buying an additional 1,334,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,233.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,470,000 after buying an additional 1,323,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

