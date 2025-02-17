Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $427.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.