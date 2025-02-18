Blue Owl Capital Co. III (OBDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Price Performance

OBDE stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

