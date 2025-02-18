Amedisys (AMED) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Amedisys to post earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $602.38 million for the quarter.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

