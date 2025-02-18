ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDOG. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

SDOG opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

