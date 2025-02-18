Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC lessened its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,705 shares during the period. Nabors Industries accounts for about 2.3% of Hara Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NBR stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $105.96. The stock has a market cap of $503.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($4.81). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 25.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -15.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

