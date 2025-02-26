CPA Asset Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

CPA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,867 shares during the quarter. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 639,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 46,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 56,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

IGEB opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

