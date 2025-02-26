MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,629,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,070,000 after purchasing an additional 175,860 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 95,484 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

