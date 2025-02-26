CPA Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,515 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

CPA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 7.6% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $16,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 80.6% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 52,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.