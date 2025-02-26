21,729 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by DMKC Advisory Services LLC

DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.
NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $272.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.07 and a 200 day moving average of $271.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $289.14.
Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.
