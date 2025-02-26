CPA Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,336 Shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN)

CPA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of BATS:MINN opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27.

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

