National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.26 and last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 3294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

National Beverage Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 15.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 2,736 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $128,619.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,505.44. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in National Beverage by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.