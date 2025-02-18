Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Down 8.8% in January

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,100 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 382,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $31.98. 130,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,561. Dorchester Minerals has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7394 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,373.80. This trade represents a 15.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $496,536.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,293.02. This represents a 94.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 52,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,829,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.