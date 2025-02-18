Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 27071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,447.50. This represents a 51.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,397,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,731,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

