Prometeus (PROM) Hits Market Capitalization of $114.13 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $5.93 or 0.00006217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $114.13 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,140.81 or 0.99697632 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,644.40 or 0.99177446 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prom.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus (PROM) is a utility and governance token used within the Prom ecosystem, a decentralised GameFi platform offering an NFT marketplace, rental services, and other Web3 gaming solutions. PROM allows users to pay transaction fees, participate in governance, and access advanced analytics. With the integration of Prom zkEVM, a Layer 2 solution using zero-knowledge proofs, Prom enhances transaction scalability and efficiency, making PROM central to the platform’s GameFi services. Founded by Iva Wisher and Vladislavs Semjonovs, Prom aims to bridge traditional gamers with blockchain gaming through secure, user-friendly tools and a decentralised governance structure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.