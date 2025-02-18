Cardinal Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,113.04. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,063 shares of company stock worth $5,573,941. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $183.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $184.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.57.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

