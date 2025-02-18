Truist Financial Corp Acquires 8,168 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $55,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,589,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 62,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $451.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $454.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 885.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.70 and a 200-day moving average of $323.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at $280,613,187.30. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

