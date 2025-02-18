Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $18.22 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $18,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,774,000 after purchasing an additional 817,501 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 403.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 839,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,620,000 after buying an additional 672,641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 250.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,058,000 after buying an additional 424,487 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 433.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 337,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 44.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 897,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after buying an additional 275,186 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,172.84. The trade was a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $10,197,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,744,613.10. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,461,478. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.63 and a 52-week high of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

