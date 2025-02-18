Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

DOX stock opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

