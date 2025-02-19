3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $84.70 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

3EDGE Asset Management LP cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410,036 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.46% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $84,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

