Hudson Value Partners LLC Takes $370,000 Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BITB opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

