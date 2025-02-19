Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 102,326 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,326 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $17,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in JD.com by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,058,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,291,000 after buying an additional 447,264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,577,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in JD.com by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 242,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in JD.com by 65,089.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after buying an additional 2,211,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.40. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

