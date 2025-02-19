Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,158 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Axos Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

