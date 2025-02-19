nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in nVent Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVT. Citigroup reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

NVT stock opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $56.44 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $524,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,200. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

