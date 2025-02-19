Permanent TSB Group (LON:PTSB) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Here’s Why

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (LON:PTSB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.56 ($0.02). Approximately 32 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.54. The company has a market cap of £915.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

