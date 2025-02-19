Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Posts Earnings Results

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Koninklijke Vopak had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

Shares of VOPKY remained flat at $44.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. Koninklijke Vopak has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

