Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Posts Earnings Results

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Koninklijke Vopak had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 13.17%.
Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance
Shares of VOPKY remained flat at $44.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. Koninklijke Vopak has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.55.
Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile
