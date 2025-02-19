TransAlta (TAC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TransAlta Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $14.64.
TransAlta Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0423 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
