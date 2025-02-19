TransAlta (TAC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0423 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Our Latest Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.