Universal Electronics (UEIC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UEIC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $129.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Arling sold 13,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $154,660.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,803.95. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UEIC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

