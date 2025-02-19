FTI Consulting (FCN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FCN stock opened at $188.61 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $186.82 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

