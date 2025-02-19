FTI Consulting (FCN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of FCN stock opened at $188.61 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $186.82 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.15.
Separately, StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.
