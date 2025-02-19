Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 86.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 15,675.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE:CRGY opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

