Davidson Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $402.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $403.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

