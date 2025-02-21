Compass Planning Associates Inc Takes Position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:MPV opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Barings Participation Investors Dividend Announcement

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.6%.

(Free Report)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.