Compass Planning Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 2,854 SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 155.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter worth about $567,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock opened at $193.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.96. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.36 and a fifty-two week high of $195.93. The firm has a market cap of $385.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

