Compass Planning Associates Inc Makes New $56,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 8,917.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $1,857,000. Finally, Ridgepath Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 312,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.98.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

