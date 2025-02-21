Compass Planning Associates Inc Makes New $56,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 8,917.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $1,857,000. Finally, Ridgepath Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 312,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance
ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.98.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra S&P500
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.