Financial Management Network Inc. Has $672,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 0.53% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,035.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEI opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.32 and a 52 week high of $101.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

