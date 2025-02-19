Financial Perspectives Inc Increases Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

