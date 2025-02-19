iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

