FY2025 EPS Estimate for PodcastOne Decreased by Analyst

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PodcastOne in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for PodcastOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for PodcastOne’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PODC opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -0.80. PodcastOne has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 42.22% and a negative net margin of 14.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PodcastOne in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PodcastOne by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PodcastOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PodcastOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fleming James B JR bought a new position in PodcastOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

