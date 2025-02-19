Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.800-7.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion.

Garmin Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $236.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.63 and its 200 day moving average is $194.17. Garmin has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GRMN

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,019.88. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.