JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($20.18) to GBX 2,400 ($30.28) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,800 ($35.32) to GBX 2,500 ($31.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,065 ($26.05) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,098.13 ($26.47).
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
