Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,393,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $113.66 and a 1 year high of $135.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.96. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

