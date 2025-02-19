Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KO opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $297.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

