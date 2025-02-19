Bfsg LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

JEPI opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $58.79.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.