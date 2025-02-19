Investment (LON:INV) Releases Earnings Results

Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.81) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Investment had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 83.35%.

LON INV remained flat at GBX 358 ($4.52) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 367.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 369.26. Investment has a one year low of GBX 299.50 ($3.78) and a one year high of GBX 389.90 ($4.92). The firm has a market cap of £6.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £14,320 ($18,064.84). Company insiders own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

