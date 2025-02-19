Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 4,070 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 324,178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

