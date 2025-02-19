Parker Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parker Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $562.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $550.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.60 and a 52 week high of $562.31. The company has a market cap of $509.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

